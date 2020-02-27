News

Aditya Kripalani to make film based on suicide prevention

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 12:30 AM

Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani is currently working on his new project, "Not Today", which deals with the subject of suicide prevention.

The movie will feature actors Harsh Chayya and Rucha Inamdar.

"Harsh is an emotional man and he has seen a lot in his life. So I think this role is just right for Harsh and working on the character with him has been quite exciting," Aditya said.

Aditya is best known for his film "Tikli Laxmi Bomb", which won the Best Feature Film at the 10th Berlin independent Film Festival. His "Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal" too earned rave reviews last year.

Tags Aditya Kripalani Harsh Chayya Rucha Inamdar Tikli Laxmi Bomb

Add new comment

Related Video

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and Paras to go out on a date with the contestants
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here