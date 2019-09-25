Aditya Pancholi gets pre-arrest bail in a rape case

MUMBAI: Aditya Pancholi, who has acted in films like Bajirao Mastani, Yes Boss, and Ram Shastra, has been making headlines for wrong reasons!



Presently, the actor is in the news due to a rape case filed against him. An A-list Bollywood actor has filed a case against the veteran stating that she was harassed by Pancholi from 2004 to 2009. Now, an update on this case, states that Aditya Pancholi has acquired pre-arrest bail in this case. Aditya who had applied for a pre-arrest bail has been allowed with it by Dindoshi sessions court. A case was filed against him in June under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 384 (extortion). The actress had revealed in her complaint that she was assaulted by Aditya Pancholi who even asked for money from her. In the complaint, she apparently claimed that Aditya Pancholi asked for Rs 1 crore from her otherwise he would make her private pictures public.



Aditya’s lawyer Prashant Patil in his defense had argued that the actress mentioned her date of birth wrong. She wasn’t a minor when she was in a relationship with Pancholi and hence all the allegations are vague. This is on the basis on the date of birth mentioned in her passport. Earlier, Aditya Pancholi had filed a defamation case against the said actress for which he received a favourable order by the magistrate's court. Aditya Pancholi has so far denied all the allegations leveled by the actress and has stated that he has been implicated in a false case.