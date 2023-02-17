Aditya Rawal thanks 'Faraaz' director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience

Actor Aditya Rawal, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released Hansal Mehta directorial 'Faraaz', took to his social media to express gratitude towards the director.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Rawal, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released Hansal Mehta directorial 'Faraaz', took to his social media to express gratitude towards the director.

He shared that it was a learning curve for him to see Mehta fight to put the film together.

The actor posted a picture of himself with Hansal Mehta and wrote: "You're prolly tired of hearing this but you know it's meant from the heart. Thank you very much @hansalmehta sir for giving me the chance to play Nibras," in the caption.

In Faraaz, Aditya Rawal plays the role of Nibras, the terrorist who keeps the citizens hostage. He captures every element of the character's psyche adeptly. His character requires him to be vulnerable yet rife with hatred.

He further wrote in the caption: "After making Scam, you could have made anything you wanted and casted whomever you wished. But you chose to make Faraaz with us. To watch you fight for this film at every juncture is a lesson to us young artists. Nothing worth having comes easy. Especially not art. Forever grateful, sir."

'Faraaz', which also stars Zahaan Kapoor, is based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, the movie is a tense hostage drama that unfolds over one claustrophobic night.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:48

