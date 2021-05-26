Aditya Roy Kapoor once came drunk on sets of Ashiqui 2 to play the part, the shoot got canceled

MUMBAI : The breakthrough role and movie of the actor Aditya Roy Kapur was Aashiqui 2, the movie where he had to play a drunkard lover was very well appreciated by the fans and he was loved in the movie. The movie was loved for its amazing story telling, great performances, and fabulous music. Till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again.

For all the Aditya Roy Kapur and Aashiqui 2 fans here the news, did you know Aditya Roy Kapoor once drank and came on the set of the movie to perform a drunkard scene. On this the actor Aditya Roy Kapur revealed to Karan Johar in his talk show that, "I tried my hand at it. It was the only right thing to do as an actor. I tried it, and we packed up one day. Otherwise you are slurring your lines".

The actor tried to give a realistic touch in his acting but the shooting got cancelled as his performance was going out of proportion.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film Aashiqui 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, with Shaad Randhawa and Mahesh Thakur in supporting roles, as well as Salil Acharya in a cameo appearance.

