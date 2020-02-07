News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani open up on link-up rumours

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 08:50 PM

MUMBAI:  Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have been in the limelight since 'Malang' went on the floors.

Reports of their link-up were also doing the rounds while the stars were shooting for the film. However, in a recent interaction both the stars have clarified that they are not dating.

As per the sources, the actor said, 'It is just a part and parcel of our lives, it is what it is. There have been link-up rumours for every duo that’s doing a romantic film together, so it’s just part of the game.'

Meanwhile, the film 'Malang' revolves around a dramatic event in the lives of Advait aka Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara aka Disha Patani, which has those crossing paths with two police officers, Anjaney Agashe aka Anil Kapoor and Michael Rodrigues aka Kunal Kemmu, and the impact they have on each other’s future.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Malang' has opened to a fair opening at the box office.

(SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA)

 

