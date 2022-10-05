Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s untitled crime thriller gets a name - Gumraah

Team Gumraah has begun the second schedule of the film from today!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 10:12
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s previously untitled film is now titled Gumraah. Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a Cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal Thakur who has kick started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon. 

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.
 

Latest Video