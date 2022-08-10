Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive

Aditya Roy Kapur has been making it to the headlines because of his rumoured relationship with Ananya Panday. Today, at rhe trailer launch event of Gumraah, the actor opened up about his marriage plans.
movie_image: 
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon

MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlimes a few times because of his rumoured relationships. When Aashiqui 2 was released, he was rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor, but it was said that later the two broke up.

Now, Aditya is making it to the headlines for the rumours of his relationship with Ananya Panday. While they haven't officially spoken up about it, today at the trailer launch event of Gumraah, the first question that Aditya was asked was whether he is planning the end the tag of the Most Eligible Bachelor and get married.

So, Aditya, who was quite surprised with the question, said, "I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO (fear of missing out). So, I will take my time and when the time is right."

We are sure all the female fans of Aditya would surely be happy to hear this answer of the actor that he is not getting married now. But, let's wait and watch whether Aditya and Ananya will speak up about their rumoured relationship or not.

Meanwhile, Aditya, who impressed one and all with his performance in the web series The Night Manager, will next be seen in the movie Gumraah which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Gumraah is a remake of Tamil film Thadam and it is slated to release on 7th April 2023. The trailer of the film was released today and it is a good trailer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

