Aditya Roy Kapur's shirtless look leaves fans in awe

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019

MUMBAI : Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who turned a year older a day ago, treated his fans by sharing his shirtless look from his upcoming film "Malang".

Aditya on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a photograph in which he is seen wearing a bandana, and a pair of sunglasses while flaunting his shirtless look. He can be seen pointing upwards in what looks like a still from a song.

Reacting to Aditya's look, one user wrote: "Hot."

Another one commented: "Can't wait for the movie...You look too good."

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" also features Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

The film, which is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman, will release on February 14, 2020.

(SOURCE : IANS)

