Aditya Seal on 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' co-star: Kiara Advani is a bigger star than me

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Seal returns in the romantic drama Indoo Ki Jawani, a heroine-centric film starring Kiara Advani as the titular Indoo. Aditya, however, says he is not afraid of being overshadowed by Kiara, and claims whoever has watched the film has appreciated his performance and the chemistry he shares with Kiara.



"Our characters are drastically opposite in the film, so she (Kiara Advani) isn't entering into my space and I am not entering into her space," said Aditya.



He added: "Our team watched the film with friends and families and we are actually complementing each other in it. Honestly, while shooting, I didn't have such concerns about my role. I agree with the fact that she is a bigger star than me. In a way, it is a good thing for me that a lot of things are riding on her shoulders (laughs). I just did my job and got out of that place, so it is a win-win situation for me. Whoever has watched the film has said that it is one of my best performances till date and has also appreciated our chemistry."



Aditya Seal started out as a child actor and was notably seen in the Manisha Koirala-starrer Ek Choti Si Love Story. He went on to feature in films such as Purani Jeans, Tum Bin 2, Namaste England and Student Of The Year 2.



About his latest role, he said: "I am hoping it will be a turning point for me, but at the same time I can understand there is still the fear among people of covid-19 and they don't want to step out of their homes. So, I totally respect their decision to visit the theatres or not. I feel you should first take care of health and all other things are secondary."



Indoo Ki Jawani released theatrically on December 11, 2020 amid the 50 per cent occupancy theatrical guidelines owing to Covid-19 pandemic in India.