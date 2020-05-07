Aditya Seal, Sumeet Vyas and Rajkumar Rao – a new Bollywood friendship brewing?

MUMBAI: With social media being our primary method of entertainment under lockdown, we’ve seen celebrities do their own task while at home. From cleaning the house, cooking to grooming themselves they’ve tried everything. No wonder when National Award winning actor Rajkumar Rao posted a snazzy video of his clean shaven look, his B-town buddies were quick to comment. And why not, he finally joined their ‘Break The Beard’ bandwagon. Looks like Bollywood celebrities have taken the trend forward from Cricketers who would do it every IPL season.

The quirky comments were addressed towards him through his movie title. Sumeet Vyas said, “Kai Po Che ho gaye! Zabardast look hai bro..”, Aditya Seal was quick to add on, “ekdum badhiya CHHALAANG maari bhai aapne! Welcome to the club. Rajkumar’s response to them was that he was feeling kind of TRAPPED and hence the new fresh look

The B-town boys have not only upped their grooming game but have even got their creativity on point during this lockdown!

All of them got an approval on their new looks by none other than celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim! Looks like Rajkumar’s clean shaven look along with Sumeet and Aditya’s French beard version has started a new friendship club in Bollywood.