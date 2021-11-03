Adivi Sesh's 'Major' all set for Feb 11 release

MUMBAI : The team of 'Major', starring Adivi Sesh, has come up with plans regarding the movie's release date on the occasion of Diwali. 'Major' is all set to hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

Apart from the release date update, the makers have released a video, which offers the making-of 'Major', which takes the viewers on the sets of the movie. Creating much anticipation, the making of the video has grabbed attention. Earlier, the team had come up with an interesting teaser, which augmented prospects of the film.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen in the lead roles opposite Adivi Sesh in 'Major'.

The movie was supposed to be completed earlier, but the second wave of the pandemic made it impossible to continue the shooting as per their plans, the makers had to postpone things. Later, lead actor Adivi Sesh was hospitalised, which made it difficult for the team to wrap up the shooting. Now that the makers have announced the release date, the buzz around the release has gone up.

'Major' will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

SOURCE : IANS