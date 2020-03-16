Adorable! Father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to ink his children’s names

Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:52
movie_image: 
Adorable! Father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to ink his children’s names

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is all set to become a dad. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on June 27 to make the super surprising announcement. While the couple got married on April 14, Alia and Ranbir kept dropping hints about their first child all along the way. For instance, during a recent interview, Ranbir said that he might get his children’s names tattooed.

Also Read:

Throwback! Late Rishi Kapoor had an important piece of advice for Ranbir Kapoor for choosing the right life partner, scroll down to know the reason

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child soon. On Monday morning, Alia announced the same on social media. Both Alia and Ranbir dropped major hints about a baby over the past few days. We have already shared with you how Alia’s May 27 Instagram story had a ‘baby’ connection.

In fact, Ranbir too dropped a hint during an interview a few days back. The dad-to-be said that he might get a tattoo of his children’s names. He said, “I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name.”

Also Read:

Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child

On the work front Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be seen for the first time on big screen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: India Today

Bollywood movies Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Shamshera Animal Sanju Neetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Rekha once survived drinking elaichi milk for months and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: The evergreen Bollywood diva Rekha has been setting major fashion and fitness goals to all the actresses out...
EXCLUSIVE! Gautam Ahuja on his character in Sony TV's Appnapan: The badass gangster vibe of Gagan made me take up this role
MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Gautam Ahuja is playing the role of Gagan in Sony TV's show Appnapan. The actor is seen as...
Tc Awards! Anupamaa, Narmada and Suman gets awarded for this category, Deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. As we have seen in most of the serials....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kat Kristian to participate in the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful show on television and the contestants of the show became Last year, the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Disgusting! Prisha tries to suffocate the babies
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement
MUMBAI: Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that they are expecting their first...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Rekha once survived drinking elaichi milk for months and the reason will leave you in splits
Shocking! Rekha once survived drinking elaichi milk for months and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video