Adorable! Father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to ink his children’s names

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is all set to become a dad. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on June 27 to make the super surprising announcement. While the couple got married on April 14, Alia and Ranbir kept dropping hints about their first child all along the way. For instance, during a recent interview, Ranbir said that he might get his children’s names tattooed.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child soon. On Monday morning, Alia announced the same on social media. Both Alia and Ranbir dropped major hints about a baby over the past few days. We have already shared with you how Alia’s May 27 Instagram story had a ‘baby’ connection.

In fact, Ranbir too dropped a hint during an interview a few days back. The dad-to-be said that he might get a tattoo of his children’s names. He said, “I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name.”

On the work front Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be seen for the first time on big screen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

Credit: India Today