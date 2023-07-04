Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is the paparazzi's favourite. She gets spotted mostly everyday whenever she is in the city and happily poses for them. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and was seen sweetly interacting with the paparazzi.

Well, the photographers wished her Happy Birthday, she replied that it was a month ago, The paps told her that they had come with a cake but couldn’t find her. So, she said sorry to them and asked if they ate the cake.

When a photographer told her that she is looking cute, the actress blushed and told him thank you. Well, this cute interaction of Janhvi with the paparazzi has surely grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out the comments below...



Well, we wonder if the paparazzi were actually wishing Janhvi Happy Birthday or they were teasing her because just a few days ago, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday was there. What do you guys think; were paparazzi teasing Janhvi? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Janhvi’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and NTR 30. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan, is slated to release in October this year. Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi and NTR 30, both movies are in production right now.

NTR 30 will mark Janhvi’s Telugu movie, and moviegoers are excited to watch her opposite Jr NTR in the movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.