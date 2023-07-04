Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute

Janhvi Kapoor is the paparazzi's favourite. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and was seen sweetly interacting with the paparazzi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 17:14
movie_image: 
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is the paparazzi's favourite. She gets spotted mostly everyday whenever she is in the city and happily poses for them. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and was seen sweetly interacting with the paparazzi.

Well, the photographers wished her Happy Birthday, she replied that it was a month ago, The paps told her that they had come with a cake but couldn’t find her. So, she said sorry to them and asked if they ate the cake.


 

When a photographer told her that she is looking cute, the actress blushed and told him thank you. Well, this cute interaction of Janhvi with the paparazzi has surely grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out the comments below...


Also Read: Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say

Well, we wonder if the paparazzi were actually wishing Janhvi Happy Birthday or they were teasing her because just a few days ago, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s birthday was there. What do you guys think; were paparazzi teasing Janhvi? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Janhvi’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and NTR 30. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan, is slated to release in October this year. Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi and NTR 30, both movies are in production right now.

NTR 30 will mark Janhvi’s Telugu movie, and moviegoers are excited to watch her opposite Jr NTR in the movie.  

Also Read: What! Did Janhvi Kapoor make her relationship official with Shikhar Pahariya? Here's what the actress shared

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Janhvi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya Bawaal Mr & Mrs Mahi NTR 30 Varun Dhawan Rajkummar Rao Jr NTR Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian
MUMBAI :   We all know the importance of the saying 'Health is wealth'. The unprecedented times of Covid only made us...
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Pranali Rathod...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
MUMBAI : While Radha goes to office, Mohan gets Gungun ready for school, but he creates a mess and spills the whole...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini puts forth conditions for Radha
MUMBAI :In Wednesday’s episode of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha, the viewers will see Damini scolding Mohan for allowing...
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute

Latest Video

Related Stories
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023
Salman Khan
Exclusive! Child actress Druhi Pote to be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exciting! Salman Khan announces the trailer release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; fans can't keep calm
Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy
Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his paparazzi debut
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter
Ajay Devgn, Tabu,
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee & Shantanu signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'