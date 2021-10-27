Adorable! Ishaan Khatter becomes the Support System’ to distressed Ananya Pandey and her family during the NCB interrogation in Mumbai Drugs Bust Case

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats have revealed conversations around drugs and the Narcotics Control Bureau has confirmed that they have found such chats with actress Ananya Pandey and three other star kids. Following the same, they raided the Liger actress’ home and seized a few mobile phones and laptops.

She has already been questioned by the NCB twice and was summoned again, where she cited ill health and asked for reconsideration and postponing the session.

Also Read: Explosive! Mumbai-Drug Bust: KRK slams Bollywood, claims Aryan will not be PUNISHED

It is now learnt that the actress is quite worried around what is happening and has been in a state of distraught. She has also pushed her work commitments a little ahead due to her health and the ongoing NCB investigation. But all this while, supporting her like a solid rock is her rumoured boyfriend Ishan Khatter.

He visited her twice and has been in constantly touch with her over the phone to ensure that she is doing fine. Close source said that he is also in touch with her family – parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday during this testing time.

Also Read: BIG UPDATE: Ananya Pandey to be QUIZZED by the NCB regarding Aryan Khan and the drug racket!

Earlier this week, when Ananya Panday failed to go to the NCB office for the third session of questioning, KRK had put out a tweet where he said that it is good that Ananya didn’t go since NCB has plans to arrest her. He also advised that the actress should not go to NCB’s office until Aryan Khan gets bail.

Credit: Bollywood Life