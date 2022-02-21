Adorable! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a pic featuring Saif Ali Khan and the kids with a lovely caption

MUMBAI: On her younger son’s first birthday, Kareena Kapoor dropped an adorable family picture in which Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing with his four children- Sara Ali Kha, Irabhim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "One for the album." In the photo, Taimur can be seen sitting on Ibrahim's shoulder and Sara can be seen holding Jehangir.

Earlier on Monday, Kareena dropped a cute picture in which her two sons can be crawling. She captioned the photo as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell in love with each other during the sets of the action-comedy 'Tashan', which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was a commercial and critical failure, but it gave Bollywood one of its most powerful couples. In a recent interview, Kareena has now revealed that the 'Sooryavanshi' actor had warned the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor on the sets of the 2008 film backed by Yash Raj Films.

