Adorable! Mohsin Akhtar drops a heartfelt message for wife Urmila Matondkar on her birthday, See Instagram post

MUMBAI: Urmila Matondkar may not be in action on the silver screen anymore but that does not stop her fans from loving her. The actress still oozes out the charm in the pictures that she posts on social media.

Well, it is the Rangeela actress’ birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner of the media. But the one special wish that will melt your heart is that of her hubby Mohsin Akhtar. The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share a perfect family portrait on her special day and shared some inside pics.

Also Read:Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya's expressions from 'Rangeela' on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohsin Akhtar shared a gorgeous picture of him posing with his wife Urmila Matondkar. In the picture, we can see Mohsin looking dapper in all-black attire and Urmila slaying in a purple saree.

Sharing this picture, he wrote “Forever blessed to have you by my side You’re My inspiration for Courage & Strength. You’re my shoulder to lean on, my love I can keep staring in your eyes at length Gem of a Person with the kindest heart Our love keeps growing, would never set us apart.”

Also Read:Urmila Matondkar, hubby pray at famed Mahim Dargah in Mumbai

‘Proud’ is a small word for the growth you have shown, For on this day, loads of candles have to be blown! I have always managed to annoy you through my silly clumsy behaviour And I want stop doing that for sure, cause I know you are my saviour! Wishing you loads of Happiness & Joy Always my love.” He added.

Even Urmila Matondkar shared a picture of her smiling and posing with hubby Mohsin and her two furry friends as she is gearing up to cut her birthday cake. She also shared some other birthday celebration pics.

Credit: Pinkvilla







