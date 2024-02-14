Adorable! Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda express love for each other in THIS cute way

It’s Valentine’s day and a lot of couples are expressing their love on social media. Now even Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have posted a picture for each other, wishing each other a very happy Valentine’s day.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. They are now a couple in the Hindi film industry who never shy away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love that about them. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other.

Also read - OMG! Kriti Kharbanda reveals about finding a hidden camera inside her room, more actresses speak up about the same

Pulkit Samrat is known for his amazing performance in the Fukrey franchise and Kriti Kharbanda is known for movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, Raaz Reboot, Pagalpanti, Guest Inn London and many more. The actress has also appeared in South movies like Ongole Gittha, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and many more.

The couple did not open up about their relationship in the beginning but later on, they did not just open up about it but we also started seeing how the actors express love for each other online.

Recently, there was an update about the couple that they are engaged. This news made the fans really happy. The couple posted a series of adorable pictures in the past and things are only levelling up for the two now as they have decided to walk the path of love together.



Let’s take a look at the adorable post from Kriti Kharbanda on her Instagram profile.

Now in exchange for this, Pulkit Samrat also posted a very adorable picture expressing his love for her. Check out the post below:

It’s really adorable to watch this couple being so happy together.

Also read - Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Share her Excitement as She Embarks on "Risky Romeo" Shoot

What do you think about this adorable couple? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

