Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation

After a delightful New Year vacation, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport, with Ranbir charmingly cradling their daughter Raha.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 21:06
MUMBAI: The endearing couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a stylish return to Mumbai after enjoying a blissful New Year vacation, and the paparazzi managed to capture an adorable moment that warmed the hearts of fans. Ranbir, the doting father, carried their precious daughter, Raha Kapoor, in his arms as they navigated through the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his effortless style, sported a black t-shirt paired with brown pants and white sneakers. Completing his look with sunglasses and a hat, he carried a bag over his shoulder. The spotlight, however, was on the delightful scene of him cradling Raha, who looked charming in a pink hoodie and white shoes.

Alia Bhatt, radiating elegance and freshness, accompanied Ranbir. She wore a brown shirt, and sported sunglasses, and had her hair tied up. The family's arrival at the airport became a heartwarming spectacle, capturing the attention of onlookers and paparazzi alike.

The couple had previously kept their daughter's identity private but decided to share glimpses during the Christmas festivities, receiving immense love and admiration from their fans. The recent airport sighting continued to showcase Raha's warmth and joy in their lives.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had given her Instagram followers a sneak peek into their New Year celebrations at a foreign destination. The couple shared stylish moments, including a sweet kiss between Ranbir and Alia, picturesque backdrops, and glimpses of their festivities. Alia's caption for the post expressed her aspirations for a wholesome and soulful 2024.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up to resume filming for her upcoming thriller, Jigra, while Ranbir is riding high on the success of Animal and preparing for his forthcoming projects. The couple continues to balance their personal and professional lives with grace and style, making them a beloved pair in the entertainment industry.

