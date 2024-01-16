Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Unveils Heartwarming Moment with Daughter Raha, Shares Ideal Sunday

MUMBAI: In a heartwarming video shared by TATA AIG GIC on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his favorite memory with Raha. He expressed the joy of locking eyes with his daughter, experiencing instant recognition, and the precious moment when she smiled, looked at him, and gave him a hug and a kiss. According to Ranbir, there's no better moment than this heartfelt connection.

Adding to the revelations, the actor shared insights into his ideal Sunday. For Ranbir Kapoor, it involves quality time with Raha, indulging in unhealthy cheat meals, playing sports like Football, Golf, or Padel Tennis, and culminating the day with a relaxing movie session.

The couple had kept Raha's face hidden until Christmas 2023, creating a wave of excitement among fans when they finally shared a glimpse of her. Since then, Raha has been showered with love from their ardent followers.

Reflecting on his joyous chapter of parenthood, Ranbir Kapoor, during an Animal press meet in Hyderabad, expressed gratitude for his daughter's presence. He candidly shared his desire to take a break from his professional career to dedicate more time to Raha, emphasizing the happiness she has brought into their lives.

While Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022, their daughter Raha arrived on November 6, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor's recent film, "Animal," featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, received acclaim and shattered records at the box office.

Additionally, Ranbir's collaboration with Sai Pallavi for Nitesh Tiwari’s "Ramayan" has been confirmed, where they will portray Lord Rama and Sita. The epic tale is set to commence filming in February/March 2024, promising a fresh cinematic experience.

Credit: Pinkvilla