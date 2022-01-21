ADORABLE! Rhea Chakraborty shares a lovely video with SSR, on the occasion of his 36th birthday

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty was rumored to be dating the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Although the two have refrained from talking about their relationship in open, their social media PDA, outings, and dinner dates speak volumes about their love affair. Today on the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, Rhea Chakraborthy took to her social media handle to share a lovely post and video with SSR to wish him on his big day.

Also read: INTERESTING: Rhea Chakraborty takes to social media to impart a message to all the GIRLS!

Check out the post here:

In the video, Sushant and Rhea can be seen posing for the camera in their gym looks. Sushant seems happy as he grabs his ladylove by her waist while posing for the lensmen. Rhea too looks happy as they sign victory in the post. The background music can be heard as, How I wish, how I wish you were here, We're just two lost souls, swimming in a fishbowl. She captioned the video as Miss you so much with a red heart emoji.

She also shared a beautiful picture with SSR in her stories. In the picture, Rhea and SSR can be seen having a lovely time while allowing the sun-kissed their faces. The two look adorable in this sun-kissed picture.

No sooner did she share the post on social media; comments started pouring in from all sides. While some of the fans shared heart emojis for the couple, the other shared with the fire emojis.

After their breakup in June 2020 they both were separated and after 3-4 days of their separation SSR committed suicide. SSR fans, the media says it's a murder committed by Rhea and Gang.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty's note to self: 'You are your own best support'