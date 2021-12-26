Adorable! Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl broke up but their journey so far is cherishable

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have called it quits as a couple. Both made the news official on Instagram. They confirmed that they would be friends forever.

In the past, we have seen so many lovely moments of Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen and her daughters.

While Sushmita is an amazing single mom to her daughters, Rohman was loved by them as a friend. From cheering Alisah in sports competitions to singing with Renee, we saw so many lovely moments. Rohman Shawl was spotted holding Alisah Sen in his arms after she aces at a sports event in school. He thanked Sushmita Sen for bringing this ‘Gabdu’ into his life.

Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen, Renee, and Alisah rang in the little one’s birthday in the Maldives. It seems she was very keen to do scuba diving. Sushmita had posted some stunning bikini pics from the islands.

Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. The bonding between Rohman and Rajeev has been a good one.

Roman attended the Church wedding of one of her close friends and had thanked them for making him a part of the occasion.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are fitness freaks. The first pics that made us go gaga were those of the two doing yoga together. Their sense of balance was perfect. On the occasion of his birthday on January 4, she wished him with a caption that read Rooh Se Rooh Tak.

In 2019, Karthikeya Rajamouli got hitched in Rajasthan. Sushmita Sen attended it with her full family including her parents and Rohman Shawl. The couple reportedly visited Armenia along with her daughters.

