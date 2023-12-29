Adorable! Tamannaah's Whimsical Year: Actress Summons 2023's Highlights in Adorable Carousel, Sparks Comments from Vijay Varma and Shraddha Kapoor

Tamannaah Bhatia encapsulates the essence of her year in a delightful Instagram carousel, featuring quirky yet endearing snapshots. The actress, who confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma earlier this year, garners comments from beau Vijay Varma and friend Shraddha Kapoor on her charming throwback post.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 17:07
movie_image: 
Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia, the versatile actress, took to Instagram on Thursday to offer a whimsical glimpse into her 2023 through a captivating carousel post. The album comprises a series of quirky and adorable snapshots, each capturing a tender moment from the actress's eventful year. With the caption, "Just sharing some of my tender moments from 2023," Tamannaah invited her followers to join her in a visual journey through the highlights of her year.

In the comments section of her post, boyfriend Vijay Varma couldn't help but express his curiosity, playfully questioning, "Photographer who?" This endearing remark added a touch of humor to the post, showcasing the couple's lighthearted camaraderie. Actress Shraddha Kapoor also chimed in with a simple yet enthusiastic comment, "Best."

The carousel post received a flood of positive reactions from fans and followers, with comments expressing admiration for Tamannaah's cuteness and the cool vibe of specific pictures. One comment playfully dubbed the last picture as a "mood," emphasizing the relatability of the actress's candid moments.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship became a topic of speculation last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December. However, it wasn't until earlier this year that Tamannaah officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion. She described Vijay Varma as "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place," emphasizing that personal connections go beyond professional collaborations.

As Tamannaah shares glimpses of her vibrant year through delightful snapshots, her followers eagerly anticipate more heartwarming moments from the actress in the upcoming year.

Credit: NDTV

