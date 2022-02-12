Adorable! Valentine Couple Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty posed for the shutterbugs outside a shopping mall

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been painting the town red with their romance every now and then. Their social media accounts are filled with romantic snaps. From family get-togethers to dinner dates, the couple is often spotted together in and around the city.

On February 11, the paparazzi once again spotted them shopping just ahead of Valentine’s Day. In the pictures, the lovebirds were seen twinning and winning hearts in white outfits. While Shamila looked elegant in a white blazer, Raqesh opted for a similar colour shirt with black trousers. Raqesh held his ladylove close as the duo posed for the shutterbugs.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section and showered love. One of the fans wrote, “The most gorgeous couple,” while another one said, “They look gorgeous together”. Many others dropped heart emoticons on the post. Raqesh and Shamita never shy away from expressing love to each other. Back on the actress’ birthday, Raqesh shared a loved-up post on his Instagram handle and wished her.

When we asked who from her fellow Bigg Boss contestants she would like to take along on a vacation, here’s what she said. “Well, Raqesh (Bapat) was a contestant, so I’ll choose Raqesh,” said Shamita. And is the vacation happening? “We’ll see (laughs). Everything I can’t reveal,” she concluded.

