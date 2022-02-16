Adorable! When Alia Bhatt made these revelations about Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Over the last few months, news related to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has garnered major attention. They have not confirmed anything on the marital front.

The Kapoors were expecting the speedy construction of their family home so that Alia and Ranbir's 'Graha Pravesh' could happen in it.

Alia is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. During the promotions, she is often quizzed about her boyfriend and the bond she shares with him. Here are a few revelations made by the actress.

Wedding plans

Recently, during an interaction, Alia Bhatt was quizzed about her and Ranbir Kapoor's postponed wedding. The actress who has been waiting to take the plunge said that RK was not wrong when he said that they would have already been married by now, if not for the pandemic. She also went on to add that she has been married to Ranbir in her head.

Rumours

When Alia dismissed rumours about Ranbir

Recently, the actress dismissed the rumours and clarified that Ranbir isn't a gossip monger. Alia went on to add that he only has good things to say about people and she has never heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone. She revealed that she loves this quality about him the most.

Ranbir Kapoor's superpowers

When Alia and Ranbir appeared at Bigg Boss Telugu 5's season finale, the actress revealed her boyfriend Ranbir's ‘superpower'. In a video shared by the fanclubs, Alia talks about Ranbir’s calm nature. She said, “He is a calm in the storm. That is his superpower'.

First meeting

Alia had said that she met Ranbir when she was 11 years old. Since then, she had a crush on him. The actress also revealed that when he appeared in ‘Saawariya’, she had already seen him.

Ahead of Valentine's day, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have released a new still of lovebirds Ranbir as ‘Shiva’ and Alia as ‘Isha’. The couple seems much in love. The new still creates a curiosity around the plot of the film.

