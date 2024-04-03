Ae Watan… Mere Watan! Sara Ali Khan to play this real character from our History

Meet Usha Mehta, the underground radio girl during the quit India movement whose character is played by actress Sara Ali Khan in the movie Ae Watan… Mere Watan
Meet Usha Mehta

MUMBAI : Movie Ae Watan… Mere Watan is all set to hit the digital screens soon, the movie that has Sara Ali Khan along with good names like Benedict Garrett, Alexx O'Nell, Sparsh Srivastav, Anand Tiwari, Abhay Verma, Richard Bhakti Klein, Godaan Kumar, Ashton Bessette, Priyanam Das, Ed Robinson, Manya Singh, Ankur Yadav, Garrvil Mohan is directed by Kannan Iyer. The trailer of the movie is out today finally as it is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

The movie deals with a freedom fighter named Usha who builds her very own Radio during the Quit India movement to bring the change in the society and fight for freedom, well today let us see go through the real life character whose character is played by actress Sara Ali Khan.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is playing Usha Mehta who was a Gandhian and freedom fighter of India. She is remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio, an underground radio station, which functioned for a few months during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Usha Mehta was born in Saras, a village near Surat in modern-day Gujarat. In 1928, eight-year-old Usha participated in a protest march against the Simon Commission and shouted her first words of protest against the British Raj: "Simon Go Back."

Usha was greatly influenced by Gandhi and she became one of his followers. She made an early decision to remain celibate for life and took up a spartan, Gandhian lifestyle, she used to wear only Khādī clothes and kept away from luxuries of all types. Over time, she emerged as a prominent proponent of Gandhian thought and philosophy.

Also read-Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi plays a political leader in the Sara Ali Khan starrer and is unrecognisable

Her schooling was in Kheda and Bharuch and then in Chandaramji High School, Bombay. She was an average student. In 1935, her matriculation examinations placed her among the top 25 students in her class. She continued her education at Wilson College, Bombay, graduating in 1939 with a first-class degree in philosophy. She also began studying law, but ended her studies in 1942 to join the Quit India Movement. Thereafter, beginning at age 22, she participated in the freedom movement full-time.

In August 2000, although she was suffering from fever, Usha participated like she did every year in the anniversary celebrations related to the Quit India Movement in August Kranti Maidan. She returned home weak and exhausted. Two days later, she died peacefully on 11 August 2000 at the age of 80

Indeed the trailer is already getting a lot of love from the fans and they are eagerly waiting to see yet another different side of the actress Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta the movie is produced under the banner Dharmatic Entertainment, and it will hit the digital platform Amazon Prime on 21st March.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Ae Watan… Mere Watan, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger Ishika Jaiwani: A glamorous presence in Bollywood

 
 

