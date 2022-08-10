After 4 box office flops, will Kriti Sanon finally bounce back with her upcoming movies?

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon started her career with Heropanti which was a hit at the box office. She later starred in multiple movies and while some did well at the box office, some failed to make a mark.

The actress’ last hit at the box office was Housefull 4 which was released in 2019. After that Kriti was seen in movies like Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, and Shehzada. Unfortunately, none of them did well at the box office. Even though Bhediya wasn’t a disaster, it was not a hit as well.

In between these movies, Kriti had two OTT releases, Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. While the former received a great response, the latter was strictly average.

But now, if we talk about box office, the actress surely needs a hit. She has multiple interesting films lined up like Adipurush, Ganapath - Part 1, a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor, and The Crew. While Adipurush, Ganapath, and the movie with Shahid are slated to release this year, the release date of The Crew is not yet announced.

While all the movies look very interesting, let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office. Well, Adipurush will be her next release and it is slated to hit the big screens on 16th June 2023.

