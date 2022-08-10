After 4 box office flops, will Kriti Sanon finally bounce back with her upcoming movies?

Last four films of Kriti Sanon that were released in theatres failed to make a mark at the box office. But, will she bounce back with her upcoming movies?
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon started her career with Heropanti which was a hit at the box office. She later starred in multiple movies and while some did well at the box office, some failed to make a mark.

The actress’ last hit at the box office was Housefull 4 which was released in 2019. After that Kriti was seen in movies like Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, and Shehzada. Unfortunately, none of them did well at the box office. Even though Bhediya wasn’t a disaster, it was not a hit as well.

Also Read: What! Kriti Sanon reveals that she came home crying after her first photoshoot, says “I believe you learn more from your failures”

In between these movies, Kriti had two OTT releases, Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. While the former received a great response, the latter was strictly average.

But now, if we talk about box office, the actress surely needs a hit. She has multiple interesting films lined up like Adipurush, Ganapath - Part 1, a rom-com with Shahid Kapoor, and The Crew. While Adipurush, Ganapath, and the movie with Shahid are slated to release this year, the release date of The Crew is not yet announced.

While all the movies look very interesting, let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office. Well, Adipurush will be her next release and it is slated to hit the big screens on 16th June 2023.

Are you excited for the upcoming movies of Kriti Sanon? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kriti Sanon on playing Janaki in Adipurush, “Kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

