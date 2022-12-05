After 8 Visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Now Walk Cannes Red Carpet As An Indian Representative

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:28
movie_image: 
nawaz

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is an ace versatile actor has always added credibility to his account. Be it by slipping into difficult roles or by bringing pride to the country by earning a global fan following, Nawazuddin has always managed to amaze us with his authenticity.

Recently, the Indian government revealed several names who will be receiving awards on the behalf of the nation. Not to be surprised, Nawazuddin is one of them. Siddiqui has walked the red carpets of Cannes, about 8 times and this will be a staggering 9th time when the star will do us proud. As the actor goes on adding more to his legacy, the star is chosen as one of the delegates to receive an award on the behalf of India. 

The opening ceremony of the 2022 edition of the prestigious film festival will take place in the month of May. Cannes is among the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It is held yearly in May in Cannes, France. The 10-day festivity sees the world’s biggest stars come down as some of the massive and most critically-acclaimed films in the world are screened there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'No Land's Man' , ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui No Land's Man Tiku Weds Sheru Noorani Chehra Adbhut TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Shaheer Sheikh looks absolute dapper in these candid pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Get Well Soon! Urvashi Dholakia’s mother’s HOSPITALIZATION has kept her away from social media
MUMBAI:Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the...
Too Hot to Handle! Avneet Kaur raises temperatures in these gorgeous, backless outfits.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in...
CONTROVERSY: Prakash Jha is DISGUSTED with actors working in India; here’s why!
MUMBAI: Prakash Jha is prepared to release the next season of Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Ghost Drama! Marfatiya and Dassani inform the Sai Darshan society about ghost in their new flat
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
nawaz
After 8 Visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Now Walk Cannes Red Carpet As An Indian Representative
Latest Video