After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has Ram Charan become the first choice for Hindi movie actresses?

MUMBAI : Ram Charan has become a favorite for millions. The actor majorly works in South Indian movie industry and got worldwide recognition due to his movie ‘RRR’ which won an Oscar for its song ‘Natu Natu’. The actor has earned enormous love and respect over the years due to his amazing performance in movies like Yevadu, Dhruva, Naayak, Vanaya Vidheya, Racha, Bruce lee: The Fighter, Betting Raja and many more.

Also read - Bollywood Actresses Who Shared The Screen with Global Star Ram Charan - RRR, RC16 and more

While he was last seen in RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, the fans of the actor are now going crazy as the actor will soon be seen in his latest movie ‘Game Changer’. Recently, the makers released a song from the movie and the song was released on Ram Charan’s birthday which didn’t feel like a gift for just Ram Charan but also for his fans as they were eagerly waiting for an update from this movie.

In the song, we got to see Ram Charan along with Kiara Advani. Now watching this, a few fans did point out how Ram Charan has appeared or will appear with Hindi movie actresses. There was also a post circulating on social media recently wherein it was showed how Ram Charan has appeared with Alia Bhatt in RRR, Rakul Preet Singh in Dhruva and Bruce Lee: The Fighter, Kiara Advani in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and once again he will appear with her in Game Changer while preparing for his upcoming movie RC16 where he will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

While there are many more actresses from the Hindi movie industry that the audience can imagine working with Ram Charan, the question that comes up in everyone’s mind is – Has Ram Charan become the first choice for every Hindi movie actress to work with?

Recently, we got to watch actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon giving good performances in their respective movies. Who knows if they will team up with Ram Charan for a movie? Only time will tell.

Also read - From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Ram Charan's Leading Ladies - Who's Next in Line for #RC17?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.



