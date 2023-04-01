After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films

After the super success of South films in Hindi markets, many Bollywood stars are eyeing to star in pan-India films. Last year, we saw actresses like Alia Bhatt and Raveena Tandon in RRR and KGF 2 respectively, and now, many more actresses will be seen in pan-India movies.
MUMBAI : The Hindi dubbed versions of South films have been working well at the box office and that’s why they are called pan-India films. Last year, actresses like Alia Bhatt and Raveena Tandon were seen in RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 respectively. Both were South films and got a great response pan-India.

Now, many Bollywood actresses will soon be seen in pan-India movies. Check out the list below…

Kriti Sanon –Adipurush

Om Raut’s Adipurush is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and it is Kriti’s first pan-India movie.

Deepika Padukone – Project K

Deepika Padukone has some interesting projects lined up, and one of them is Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Deepika, the movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Disha Patani – Project K / Suriya 42

Not one, but Disha has two pan-India films lined up, Project K and Suriya 2. While in the former she will get a chance to share screen space with Prabhas, in the latter she will be seen opposite Suriya.

Kiara Advani – RC15

Kiara Advani is one of the most successful actresses of current times. She will be seen in Shankar’s RC15 which stars Ram Charan in the lead role. While Kiara has earlier done a few South films, this will be her first pan-India release.

Janhvi Kapoor – NTR 30

While it is still not officially announced, there have been strong reports that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in NTR30 which stars Jr NTR in the lead role. If the reports turn out to be true, it will

mark her debut in Tollywood.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

