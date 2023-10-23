After Ayalaan, Sharad Kelkar is looking forward to doing more work down South

movie_image: 
Ayalaan

MUMBAI: On the professional front, actor Sharad Kelkar is riding the wave of success. From lending his voice to iconic films to exploring various industries acting-wise to ruling the OTT space, Sharad has been doing amazing work. Now as he gears up to don an antagonist avatar in the Tamil film Ayalaan, the actor feels elated about the experience. 

Sharad recently spoke on work in the South industry stating how he looks forward to doing more work there. The actor says, "Director Ravikumar was always very sure about me playing the role in Ayalaan. His conviction convinced me too. Working on Ayalaan is great, it is a different process altogether."

"We both are very passionate about cinema, working on this sci-fi film felt like working in a Hollywood movie. I find the Tamil industry's work pattern very interesting." 

In Ayalaan, Sharad plays the antagonist who wants the alien's superpower, it is set against Sivakarthikeyan's character, who is a friend of the alien. 

Other than Ayalaan, Sharad will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Another interesting web show to his credit is Slum Golf.

Ayalaan Sharad Kelkar Ravikumar Sivakarthikeyan Rohit Shetty Indian Police Force Slum Golf TellyChakkar
