After being trolled, Ananya Panday agrees to be at an advantage

Ananya Panday has once again waded into a nepotism controversy. The actress was recently trolled for being a star kid, where she had said that star kids do have easy access to the people from the industry.

Recently, an interview the actress was trolled by actor Siddhant when she was asked about her views on nepotism. She had then said that star kids too have to struggle and her father has never been on Koffee With Karan and has never done any Dharma film. It was then that MC Sher had given a mic drop reply to her and she was brutally trolled by the netizens.

Now Ananya gave a new reply to an entertainment portal where she said that she still agrees that she has as an advantage, as she gets to meet people and now that she has got a chance, it’s unfair for her to waste it, as she wants to make her father proud.

She further said that there are many talented actors, who haven’t come from the industry, like like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and then there are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done so well. So, it all comes down to the audience.

The Student Of The Year actress also confessed that Janhvi Kapoor is her biggest competition in the industry.

(SOURCE: SPOTBOYE)