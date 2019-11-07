After Beyonce, it's Angelina Jolie who has recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic look from the Cannes

MUMBAI: A global icon in a true sense, actress Deepika Padukone does it all over again after Beyonce took inspiration from her Cannes 2018 look now Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie gets inspired by Deepika Padukone's this year's look from Cannes.



Interestingly, just like last year how Deepika Padukone's neon pink dragon gown had inspired singing sensation Beyonce, this year Angelina Jolie also wore a gown similar to Deepika Padukone's lime green ruffled gown from earlier this year. Deepika is, in all senses a true fashion icon and is her sartorial choices are adored and loved by many across the globe.



Deepika Padukone recently crossed the humongous 40 million followers milestone on Instagram.



Deepika Padukone is known for her brave choice of films that stay etched in the minds of the audience. Despite a busy year, the actress spares time from her schedule for also, her many other hats that to dons as that of a philanthropist, producer and much more!



The versatile actress is set to sparkle on the big screen with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial '83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. She turned producer for both her upcoming projects - 'Chhapaak' and '83.