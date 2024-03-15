After Bholi Punjaban from the Fukrey franchise; Excel Entertainment presents another more interesting character Kanchan Kombdi in Kunal Kemmu-directed Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: Excel Entertainment backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar is one of the top leading production houses in the Indian Cinema. While their films have always found a wide range of acceptance from the audiences, the characters in their films are also unforgivable. In their career spanning 25 years, they have given several memorable characters to the audiences including the most loved characters Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Hunny, Zafar Bhai, Lali, and Pundit Ji from the biggest comedy entertainer 'Fukrey' series.

Since Fukrey was a story centered around the lead actors, the introduction of Bholi Punjaban played by Richa Chadha in the film etched a place in the masses' hearts. The audiences unanimously loved the character of Bholi Punjaban and with Excel Entertainment now gearing up for the release of the much-awaited comedy entertainer 'Madgaon Express', the excitement to watch the film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.

Just like the Fukrey franchise, Madgaon Express also has an interesting character of Kanchan Kombdi played by Chhaya Kadam. The glimpses of the Kanchan Kombdi character have drawn the attention of the masses and it is said to be the most entertaining character and also a level par at Bholi Punjaban.

Madgaon Express promises out-and-out entertainment and laughter riot and with the introduction of Kanchan Kombdi in the film the excitement continues to soar high to witness what the makers have in store to surprise this time. 

The character is fascinating and is someone with a really strong personality. Just like how the audiences enjoyed the character of Bholi Punjaban, they are going to love the character of Kanchan Kombdi even more.

"Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

