After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 in 2022, will Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and other sequels make a mark at the box office in 2023?

In 2022, only two sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, did well at the box office. Now, many sequels like Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and others are lined up for a release in 2023. But, will they be able to make a mark at the box office?
MUMBAI : In 2022, sequels like Badhaai Do, Heropanti 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, Ek Villain Returns, and Drishyam 2 had hit the big screens. Only Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 left a mark at the box office, and others were flop.

Now, in 2023 also many Bollywood sequels are going to hit the big screens, but will they be able to make a mark at the box office? Well, check out the list of the sequels below…

Gadar 2


In 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel were seen together in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was a blockbuster at the box office. After 22 years of its release, the makers are coming up with the sequel to the film. Recently, Zee Studios shared a video in which they showed a glimpse of Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol is seen picking up a cartwheel in it, and the glimpse has gone viral. However, even the masses have changed their taste, so if Gadar 2 is a well-made film, we can expect it to be a hit at the box office.  

Tiger 3

One of the most awaited films of the year is Tiger 3. The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer is slated to release on Diwali this year. It's one of the most successful Bollywood franchises, and Tiger 3 is clearly a movie that everyone is expecting to break records at the box office.

Yaariyan 2


Despite getting negative reviews, Divya Khosla Kumar’s first directorial Yaariyan was a hit at the box office. Now, the makers are coming up with the sequel to it which will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The movie stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl v Puri, Yash Dasgupta and Meezaan Jaffrey in the lead roles. It’s a remake of Bangalore Diaries. So a sequel and a remake, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is going through a rough phase in his career. The actor’s last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office. His next movie will be Dream Girl 2 which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. All eyes are on the movies, and everyone is hoping that Ayushmann will be back with a bang with Dream 2.

OMG 2


Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam will be seen together in OMG 2. There were reports that the movie might release on OTT, but there’s no confirmation about it. The first instalment which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal was a hit at the box office, and had also received positive reviews. So, let’s see if the audience will accept OMG 2 like they did the first part.

Fukrey 3


No one had thought that Fukrey would become a hit and the makers would turn it into a franchise. After two successful instalments, now this year we will get to watch the third instalment of the film with the original cast, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadda in it.

So, which sequel are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

