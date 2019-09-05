News

After break-up, this is how Ileana D'Cruz is healing herself

05 Sep 2019 08:20 PM

MUMBAI: Ileana D'Cruz, who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry, is going through a difficult phase. She and her Australian photographer boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone, have parted ways. Now, just like any normal girl, Ileana too is trying to deal with the break-up in a mature manner.

She is trying her level best to divert herself from disturbing thoughts of her relationship. According to SpotboyE.com’s source, Ileana has taken up a new hobby to help heal herself. She has started painting to keep herself busy and occupied. It’s been a couple of days that the actress began with her first painting.
 

past seven days