After contributing to PM CARES, Akshay Kumar makes a generous contribution to BMC for PPE

MUMBAI: The country is dealing with a huge crisis because of Coronavirus. Government is trying its level best to deal with the situation. Celebrities too are coming forward and donating to PM CARES.

Stars from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushamnn Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan and many more have extended a helping hand. Shah Rukh Khan made a huge contribution for the people affected by the COVID, the superstar even opened his office for treating COVID-19 patients and for the same, BMC took to social media and thanked Shah Rukh and Gauri for the help. Akshay Kumar donated Rs. 25 crores for Narendra Modi’s PM Cares fund and tweeted, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”

Now, as per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar has again made a contribution for the people who are severely affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. This time the actor contributes Rs. 3 crores to the BMC to assist in the making of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), masks and rapid testing kits after making a humungous contribution to PM CARES fund.