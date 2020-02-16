After Deepika Padukone, Vedieka Dutt talks about the stigma around mental health

MUMBAI: Depression is one of the major causes of death in India and one of those ailments which easily goes untreated and unnoticed. After Deepika Padukone, who has successfully emerged out of depression, Vedieka Dutt talks about the fact that it is okay to talk. Ideated by Somsubhro Sarkaar, Vedieka Dutt was an important part of a mental health awareness campaign which involved talking to people of all age groups about the social stigma around mental health.

Portraying the wrong use of accessories done by us such as ropes, necklaces etc. Vedieka Dutt is trying to convey a message with deep thought. Accessories should be used to help the body and not harm it.

Playing the role of a bipolar girl in the Prabhu Raj directed Lisha, Vedieka says, The human mind is a complex place. And you never know how you make a person feel. Out of all the things, you never make them feel low/bad about themselves. Always be nice to people and have the courage to deal with the obstacles of life. At the end of the day, things are bound to be sorted."

This campaign also involved the Vishwas Foundation which caters to people anytime and every time. Dr Karthik Rao and many others are working day and night to get people to know that it's okay to not feel okay. Vedieka Dutt feels that India is a country of progressive youth and the youth is very decisive to make decisions related to their future.

On a parting note, she believes that more the people talk about it, more will the stigma melt. Working towards that initiative, she believes that a day will dawn that there will be no deaths due to depression in the country. The digital execution for this campaign was done by Rima Mishra and Sunil Gupta from Media Tribe.