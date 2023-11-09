After Dhamaal 3 and Welcome 3, are we going to see a fresh cast in Hera Pheri 3?

MUMBAI: It is the trend of sequels and we can see many big banner movies releasing as the same. Right now, we have seen movies like OMG 2, Gadar 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and a few others that are getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

Also recently, we have seen the announcement video of the movie Welcome 3, which is titled as Welcome to the Jungle, where apart from Akshay Kumar and Presh Rawal, the entire cast is filled with fresh faces. Well, we have seen this earlier during the movie Dhamaal 3, which was titled as Total Dhamaal, where Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi reprised their roles in the franchise and rest others were new.

Also read – What! Sunny Deol reveals about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film been shelved

Having said that, Hera Pheri 3has been the talk of the town and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Initially, there were reports which said not Akshay Kumar, but Kartik Aaryan was suppose to do the movie. But later, we have seen Akshay Kumar joining back the franchise and the BTS of all 3 actors: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty from the promo shoot of Hera Pheri 3 was getting viral. But again, there is a delay and the promo is not yet out.

Having said that and giving all above examples, do you think the cast of Hera Pheri 3 will also be filled with new faces just like Welcome 3 and Dhamaal 3? Do you want the same old actors to be casted? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Woah! Unhappy Salman Khan fans put a demand before the makers of Tiger 3, read to find out









