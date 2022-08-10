After disaster remakes, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar an original film looks like a hope for Bollywood

MUMBAI: In these two months of 2023, four Bollywood biggies have released in theaters like Kuttey, Pathaan, Shehzada, and Selfiee. Kuttey wasn’t a commercial film that would attract the audiences to theaters, Pathaan was a blockbuster, and Shehzada and Selfiee both have turned out to be disasters at the box office.

Well, Shehzada was a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Selfiee was a remake Malayalam movie Driving License. The situation with remakes looks exactly like what happened in 2022. It looks like the audiences are not interested in remakes.

However, the only hope for Bollywood for now is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is an original film. The trailer and the songs have grabbed everyone’s attention. It’s a holiday weekend release, plus Luv Ranjan and a fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor; all these factors might work in the favor of the movie. Also, how can we forget that till now we haven’t heard a recreated song in the film!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a rom-com, a genre that post the pandemic we have not seen much on the big screens, so clearly the audience is looking forward to it. Let’s hope that the movie does well and gives a boost to Bollywood.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on 8th March 2023. The movie will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s comeback after a gap of three years and her fans are excited about it

