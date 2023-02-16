After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?

A big miracle has happened this year. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has come in front of the camera and has extensively given an interview for the docu-series The Romantics.


MUMBAI: Many unexpected things are happening in Bollywood this year. Finally, the Hindi film industry got a super hit like Pathaan after back-to-back many disasters. One more miracle that has happened this year is that Aditya Chopra has come in front of the camera. Yes, you read it right!

There’s a documentary web series which premiered on Netflix on 14th Feb 2023 titled The Romantics. It revolves around Yash Chopra and the movies that he made. While in the trailer of the series, the makers had hinted that Aditya Chopra has given an interview in the series, well it has turned out to be true.

Also Read: Docu-series 'The Romantics' to feature Rishi Kapoor, his association with Yash Chopra

In The Romantics, Aditya has given an extensive interview and for every Bollywood lover, it will be a treat to watch him speak about movies. While he is spotted at the paparazzi a few times, Aditya has not come in front of the camera and given an interview. But, after The Romantics, we wonder if the filmmaker will be open to give interviews to the media as well.

Aditya Chopra has taken the legacy of his father forward with Yash Raj Films, and he clearly has a fantastic knowledge about cinema. So, if he gives an interview to the media, it will be interesting to see him speak about movies and a lot more.

Would you like to see more interviews of Aditya Chopra? Let us know in the comments below...

Meanwhile, after Pathaan, now all filmmakers are waiting for Tiger 3 which is also produced by Aditya Chopra.

Also Read: Rana Naidu trailer! This Daggubati Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati starrer promises an Ultimate face off

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.




