After filing a defamation suit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeks settlement with estranged wife Aaliya

For the past many weeks, there's been a legal battle going on between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya. Now, reportedly, Nawaz has sent a “settlement draft" to Aaliya's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee.
MUMBAI:For the past many weeks, there's been a legal battle going on between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya. A few days ago, Nawaz filed a defamation suit against Aaliya and his brother, and now, reportedly, the actor has sent a "settlement draft" to Aaliya's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee.

While talking about it, Rizwan Siddiquee said, "Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, through his advocates, has sent me a draft of the terms of settlement. The same was sent last evening. I am now in the process of discussing the same with my client. I assure that from my side, I am trying to fully ensure that all disputes between the parties end once and for all; and that both parties as parents concentrate on the well-being of their minor children and work towards securing their future.”

“As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement," he added.

Nawaz’s wife has put a lot of allegations on the actor and while he has not much spoken about the legal battle, earlier this month, the actor had shared a statement on social media where he told his side of the story.

He wrote in his statement, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (show) will somewhere be read by my small children.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 18:41

