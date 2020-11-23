After Govinda’s outburst at Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah shares THIS cryptic post

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek who is a popular face on the small screen recently spoke about his ongoing feud with his uncle Govinda.

Krushna told SpotboyE that he refused to do an episode of a television show as his uncle Govinda was invited as a guest there. He said there were some issues between them, and he didn’t want any of it to affect the show. Govinda later hit back, and insisted on maintaining his distance from Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah after the defamatory comments. He also addressed Abhishek’s accusation of not meeting his twins.

Now, Kashmera took to social media and made a cryptic post.

The actress mentioned that she would protect her kids from pain by ‘taking people away’ that cause them pain.

Sharing a throwback picture with her little one, Kashmera Shah wrote, “Life does not come with an instruction guide but it comes with a Mother and as a Mother it's my job to protect you and make you my priority number one. As a mother it's my job to cause you no harm and keep your best interests at heart. As a mother my heart pains to see you in pain and I feel useless that I can't take your pain away from you. However I can take those things and people away that cause you that pain. As a mother I promise to Never let people use You for their personal agenda. I promise to Never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is Mighty People will Stoop at Nothing to Use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world. Your Mother Kashmera Shah Sharma”Take a look at Kashmera Shah’s post here.

