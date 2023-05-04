After his Gigi Hadid peck, Varun gets funky on 'Citadel' blue carpet

Varun Dhawan stirred a controversy with his on-stage act with American supermodel Gigi Hadid during one of the events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai.
Gigi Hadid

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan stirred a controversy with his on-stage act with American supermodel Gigi Hadid during one of the events at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, he walked the 'Citadel' blue carpet and got noticed by choosing a funky avatar for his appearance.

The actor was seen wearing black t-shirt and black cargo pants paired with a jacket with shades of cobalt blue and sand. He chose a clean-shaven look for the event.

On the blue carpet, Varun also posed for the paparazzi as he swung around one of the long belts of his cargo pants.

Meanwhile, Gigi, the recipient of Varun's peck on the cheeks, took to Instagram Story and shared a video of their performance. She thanked Varun and started following Varun on Instagram. She wrote: "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru (laughter emojis)."

Choreographer Shiamak Davar, who directed the performances at the NMACC opening gala, said it was "Gigi's idea" and that "she asked Varun to do so".

SOURCE: IANS

