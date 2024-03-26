After Janhvi Kapoor in RC16 and Kiara Advani in Game Changer, is it Sara Ali Khan’s turn next to enter South Indian cinema?

MUMBAI: The new generation of actors has been doing well, be it with their acting, their fitness routines or their fashion sense. There’s no doubt that the actors have built a strong fan base and some really massive numbers of followers on social media who are always interested in knowing about their personal and professional aspects of their lives.

When talking about the new generation actors, we cannot miss out on the big and trending names like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan. All of these actors have made a strong mark in the industry and have made a place in the minds and hearts of the audience.

Alia Bhatt has given some amazing performances over the years and it is reported that the actress is in talks with YRF for a SPY universe movie where she will be playing the role of a spy. Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen wowing the audience once again in Stree 2 where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Even Ananya Panday has been doing well it seems as the actress received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

When talking about Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor, it seems that these actresses have not just made a fan base with Hindi movie audiences but has also involved South movie fans as the actresses seem to have been making a lot of heads turn. Janhvi Kapoor is soon to make her South movie debut with Devara: Part One. She will be seen once again in Ram Charan starrer RC16 while Kiara Advani is all set for her upcoming Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.

One might notice that all these actresses have made their way into the South or have worked with a South superstar. Alia Bhatt has worked in the Pan-India movie RRR while Ananya Panday was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Sharddha Kapoor too has worked with the Rebel Star Prabhas in Saaho.

Looking at these advancements, we can’t help but wonder if it’s Sara Ali Khan’s turn next to be approached for a South movie project. Well it’s not just us but even the fans of Sara, who loved and appreciated her performance in her last two OTT movies Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, have been asking whether they will get to see her soon.

The fans are surely waiting for Sara Ali Khan while the actress is enjoying the success of two recent releases. It’ll be worth seeing how Sara makes her way into the South Indian movie industry while keeping in mind that Saif Ali Khan is also ready to make his South movie debut with Devara: part One. It will also be interesting to see who will be paired opposite Sara Ali Khan.

What do you think about Sara Ali Khan’s performances?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.