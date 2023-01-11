After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?

MUMBAI: Just as Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" made waves with its unit named as ‘"prevue", the buzz is that most likely even dunki will have a unique name for its next unit which is all set to be unveiled tomorrow on srk’s bday! On jawan This clever choice of terminology sparked a tremendous buzz and conversation surrounding the film's promotion and saw many other films following suit.

The anticipation is building, and fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the magic as one of the most endearing collbarotaion of srk and Hirani unfolds tomorrow! No one knows what is being unveiled or what will be the unit called, however speculaions ae rife that it will be called something unique and is bound to be heart-warming like everything else in Rajkumar hiranis world of films.