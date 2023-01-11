After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 19:54
movie_image: 
SRK

MUMBAI: Just as Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" made waves with its unit named as ‘"prevue",  the buzz is that most likely even dunki will have a unique name for its next unit which is all set to be unveiled tomorrow on srk’s bday! On jawan This clever choice of terminology sparked a tremendous buzz and conversation surrounding the film's promotion and saw many other films following suit.

The anticipation is building, and fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to witness the magic as one of the most endearing collbarotaion of srk and Hirani unfolds tomorrow! No one knows what is being unveiled or what will be the unit called, however speculaions ae rife that it will be called something unique and is bound to be heart-warming like everything else in Rajkumar hiranis world of films.

JAWAN Dunki Shah Rukh Khan Rajkumar Pathaan Dilwale TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 19:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of this generation. Be it her red carpet appearances or her...
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some...
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar...
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
MUMBAI: Just as Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" made waves with its unit named as ‘"prevue",  the buzz is that most...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh challenges Aaradhna, both part ways
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
MUMBAI: While setting the right tone of patriotism, the makers of India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter' launched '...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Salman
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
Salman
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
Fighter
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
KARWA CHAUTH
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the list of celebrity couples who fast together during the auspicious day of Karva Chauth
Tejas
OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas show canceled due to non ticket sales, movie labeled as a ‘unmitigated disaster’