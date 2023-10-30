After Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill, now Rishabh Shetty praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail! The Kantara fame actor said, "This film upholds an important lesson"

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has finally hit the silver screens. The response to the film since its release has been nothing short of remarkable. This cinematic masterpiece, which was released in cinemas last Friday, has captured the hearts of both the film industry and audiences alike for its compelling storytelling and the exceptional performance from Vikrant Massey. The word of mouth coming from the audiences is also contributing to the box office numbers, and the film has raked in 6.7 crores in the first weekend, and the trend at the box office is growing as the audiences are flocking to the theaters to watch the film in cinemas.

Having received accolades from celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Shubman Gill, the film has now received love and support from Kantara fame actor-director-producer Rishabh Shetty. The versatile actor took to social media and shared his view about the film, saying, "This film upholds an important lesson. No matter how deep we fall , restarting life gives us a different dimension.  @VVCFilms I am truly inspired by this storytelling  #12fail #restart #VikrantMassey  @VikrantMassey @KRG_Studios @ZeeStudios_"

The words coming in from Rishab Shetty stand testimony to the saying that Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 12th Fail is making noises across the country and is welcomed with love and extraordinary word of mouth from the masses.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

