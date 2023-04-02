After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married on 6th or 7th Feb 2023. A few hours ago, Kiara was spotted at the airport leaving for Jaisalmer and now, Siddharth has left for the wedding.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:21
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been in the news for the past many days, and finally, the couple is going to tie the knot soon. According to reports, SidKiara will get married on 6th or 7th February, and a few hours ago, Kiara was clicked at the airport leaving for Jaisalmer.

Also Read:  Kiara Advani spotted heading to Jaisalmer for wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Now, groom-to-be Sidharth has left for Jaisalmer as he was spotted outside his house. The actor as usual looked dapper in the black outfit that he wore. Check out the video below...


 

Sidharth’s fans have been waiting to know an update about the groom. A fan commented, “Finally some news about the groom.” One more netizen wrote, “Finally the groom graced the appearance.” Check out the comments below...


Many biggies from Bollywood are expected to be at the wedding. Kiara reached Jaisalmer and she was accompanied by Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship have been in a news for the past many years, and their wedding rumours were also doing the rounds from the past few months. But finally, the Shershaah couple are going to tie the knot soon.

Their fans are super happy about the wedding which will take place at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, and celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and many others are expected to be at the wedding.
 

The rumours of Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship started doing the rounds when they started shooting for Shershaah. In between, there were even reports that they have broken up, but the reports turned out to be false. We now simply can’t wait for their wedding pictures.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani
