After pap invades Alia's privacy, Anushka, Arjun & others call out media house

Bollywood actress and new mother Alia Bhatt on Tuesday called out a media publication for clicking her pictures at her residence without her consent. And now, a string of Hindi film personalities have lashed out at the publication.
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress and new mother Alia Bhatt on Tuesday called out a media publication for clicking her pictures at her residence without her consent. And now, a string of Hindi film personalities have lashed out at the publication.

Alia took to Instagram, where she stated and called out the publication for posting pictures of her without her consent. The actress went on to tag the Mumbai Police.

She wrote: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed."

Now, celebs have called out the organisation on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said: "There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating ... but there HAS to be a LIMIT.... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right."

Anushka Sharma, who too has been a victim to pictures being taken without consent, shared Alia' note and wrote: "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful. They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

Alia's friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling safe in her own home forget if she is in public figure or not for a second. Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking."

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen too made a remark.

"So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman. Without her consent. In her home."

"The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying," she expressed.

Source : Ians 

