After Rajinkanth and Akshay, Deepika and Virat to be part of Man vs Wild

MUMBAI: Impressed with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls is now taking forward his 'Man vs Wild' series with Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli.

Grylls shot with Rajinikanth for the second and third episodes of the 14-part series. Meanwhile, Akshay completed shooting for it on Thursday.

Bear Grylls started shooting for 'Man vs Wild' from Monday. After Akshay and Rajinikanth, he will shoot a few episodes with Deepika, Virat, and other celebrities.

Conservator Balachandra, according to a report on New Indian Express, expressed that the stars were happy shooting for the episode. He also added, 'Our staff was happy with the simplicity and behaviour of both the leading actors (Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth) and also Bear Grylls.'

Akshay Kumar shot with Bear Grylls for three hours in Rampur Elephant Camp in Mullehole forest range. They walked the stream inside the forest and sat near the bushes and under the tree.

Despite five locations being finalized for the episode, they wound up shooting only in two locations.

The episode ended with Akshay bidding Bear Grylls goodbye with deep-water hug, while his bouncers ensured that nobody was shooting them from the cameras.

The technical crew of Man vs Wild have sought permission to shoot in a few locations on Friday too.