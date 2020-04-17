After Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account gets suspended, her parody account takes over

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended after several people, including Sussane Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali, reported it. According to them, Rangoli was spreading religious venom and hatred through her tweets. This sure created havoc on the internet, considering a primary source of many people’s entertainment was gone. However, hours later, Rangoli managed to get her parody account, the tweets of which are hilarious and opposite of what Rangoli always fired.

The account in question has Rangoli’s picture as its display picture and is named ‘Rangoli Chudail’ and its user handle is ‘KhurafaatiHun’. Talking about its followers, well, they are more than 1.3 thousand, in a matter of just one day. One of the account’s tweets read, “I think suspending my account is not enough. An FIR should be lodged against me for openly inciting the violence and calling for genocide.” Well, it looks like the person who created it is a staunch criticiser of Rangoli.

The parody account also cleared that people should stop abusing him/her since it doesn’t actually belongs to Rangoli.

Check out the account here:

I think suspending my account is not enough.



An FIR should be lodged against me for openly inciting the violence and calling for genocide. — Rangoli Chudail (@KhurafaatiHun) April 16, 2020

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Rangoli, in her statement over losing her account, had said, “Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided."

Credits: SpotboyE.com